Deputies arrest armed suspect after multi-hour standoff in Goleta

September 1, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspect who was armed with a knife following a multi-hour standoff at a Goleta apartment complex on Sunday.

Shortly before 9 a.m., deputies headed to the Buena Tierra apartment complex in the 6000 block of Hollister Avenue for a report of an assault that had just occurred. Deputies arrived and contacted a man with serious injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Responders transported the victim to an area hospital. The man had serious injuries but was expected to survive.

Deputies learned that the suspect, 41-year-old Adam Unmuth of Goleta, had returned to the balcony near his third-floor room. Deputies tried to contact Unmuth, who was agitated, non-compliant and armed with a knife.

As deputies attempted to convince Unmuth to surrender, they evacuated the apartment building. Personnel from other law enforcement agencies responded to help with traffic control. Fire personnel and medics were also staged in the area.

The Sheriff’s Special Enforcement and Crisis Negotiations teams arrived and contained the scene for multiple hours as deputies authored an arrest warrant. Deputies received approval for the warrant at approximately 10:54 a.m.

Deputies used a sheriff’s K-9, kinetic projectile and chemical agents to try to get Unmuth to surrender. At approximately 12:54 a.m., they forced entry into his room and took Unmuth into custody.

Responders transported the suspect to an area hospital for medical attention. Following medical clearance, Unmuth is to be booked in Santa Barbara County Jail.

