Fire burning north of San Luis Obispo on the Cuesta Grade
September 3, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Firefighters are battling a blaze burning north of San Luis Obispo off Highway 101 on the west side of the Cuesta Grade on Tuesday, according to Cal Fire.
Shortly after 10 a.m., a caller reported a fire burning off Highway 101 near Hawk Hill Road. Firefighters are battling the blaze from the ground and the air.
The fire has burnt less than 60 acres, according to Cal Fire . The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines