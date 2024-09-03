Fire burning north of San Luis Obispo on the Cuesta Grade

September 3, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Firefighters are battling a blaze burning north of San Luis Obispo off Highway 101 on the west side of the Cuesta Grade on Tuesday, according to Cal Fire.

Shortly after 10 a.m., a caller reported a fire burning off Highway 101 near Hawk Hill Road. Firefighters are battling the blaze from the ground and the air.

The fire has burnt less than 60 acres, according to Cal Fire . The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

