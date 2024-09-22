Three teens arrested for armed robbery in Santa Barbara
September 22, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Officers busted three teens for allegedly using a knife during a robbery of two other teens in downtown Santa Barbara on Saturday afternoon, police said.
A group of six to eight teenager, one with a knife, robbed two 15-year-olds of their e-bikes in a city parking lot located between Ortega and Anacapa street. Officers arrived to find two teens riding the stolen e-bikes.
After ditching the e-bikes, the suspects attempted to flee on foot which resulted in a teen knocking down an elderly pedestrian. Officers caught the teens, one of whom was carrying a knife. In addition, officers caught a third suspect.
The elderly man sustained minor injuries.
Officers booked the three 15-year-old suspects in the Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall on charges of robbery, conspiracy and elder abuse.
