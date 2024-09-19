Front Page  »  

Arroyo Grande police to conduct DUI checkpoint Friday night

September 19, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Arroyo Grande police plan to conduct a DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location within the city limits from 8 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday.

The police department selects the location based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests in Arroyo Grande. Officers check licenses and insurance while looking for signs of impairment.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Arroyo Grande Police Chief Michael Martinez said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. 

The Arroyo Grande Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not only because of alcohol. Certain prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving, police said. Likewise, while medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal. 

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

 


We all know the checkpoint will be somewhere on west Grand away from the village, can’t impact the village area with these pesky checkpoints. We are told it’s done where based on crashes and DUI, it doesn’t take a genius to spend time in the village area at night to see impaired drivers but since the village is a hands off for regular patrols for impaired people there of course isn’t a high numbers of incidents.


