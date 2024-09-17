This week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings

September 17, 2024

By CalCoastNews Staff

The Paso Robles City Council will meet on Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers.

Over multiple months, Paso Robles City Manager Ty Lewis has rarely been on the job during extended leaves of absence. On one occasion, he left a council meeting in an ambulance during a stressful meeting, though he only stayed at the hospital for a short time.

In addition, he has been under fire for his stances on paid parking and the contracted operator at the airport and allegations he has been abusive to several residents.

Under closed session on the agenda, the city council will discuss appointing Chris Huot, who has been filling in for Lewis during his many absences, as interim city manager.

Late last year, the City Council directed staff to form a committee of two council members and two commission members to work with both applicants regarding what the city is looking for and to examine their proposals. Mayor John Hamon was initially on the committee, but replaced by Councilwoman Sharon Roden following allegations of conflicts of interest.

Under item R-2 on the agenda, the city council plans to approve a contract with Loyd’s Aviation, an action some argue supports small plane owners over the financial health of the city.

The Pismo Beach City Council will meet on Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers.

Twice a year, the Paso Robles Police Department provides a summary report of the Pismo Beach Police Department’s activities for six months of the year. The report covers crime statistics, traffic incidents, staffing levels, accreditation updates, and advancements in police technology.

Under item 12-a on the agenda, the city council will review statistics from the first half of 2024.

With increased enforcement, the number of traffic stops increased by 16%, totaling 2,885 stops, while traffic citations saw a 19% increase. However, traffic collisions increased by 7%, rising from 90 in 2023 to 96 in 2024.

The number of crimes against persons remained stable with 57 incidents reported in both 2023 and 2024. However, there was a 9% decrease in crimes against property within the same category, with incidents dropping from 254 in 2023 to 231 in 2024.

Conversely, crimes against society increased significantly by 27%, from 140 incidents in 2023 to 178 in 2024. In the less severe crimes category, there was a slight increase from 432 incidents in 2023 to 435 in 2024.

Overall, the department recorded a 3% increase in incident reports

The San Luis Obispo City Council will meet on Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m. in its council chambers.

The city is looking for ways to promote the construction of new housing, with a focus on affordable housing.

Under item 7-b on the agenda, the council will discuss approving a resolution allowing for the deferral of impact fees for housing projects. However, in order to make sure the fees are paid back, the city plans to only allow the deferrals for rental housing projects.

The deferrals would be paid back over 20 years. Which would provide time for project construction and permanent loan conversion and allow the city fees to be paid with a fixed, 3% simple interest rate.

The Cambria Community Services District will meet on Sept 19 at 1 p.m. at the Cambria Veterans Memorial Building and via Zoom.

The Templeton Community Services District Board will meet on Sept. 17 at 11:16 a.m. in the board room.

