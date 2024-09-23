Teen shoots, injures two men at beach in Goleta

September 23, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Two men are in the hospital and a teen is in custody following a shooting at a beach in Goleta on Sunday in what appears to be a random shooting.

Shortly before 1 a.m., a caller reported a shooting at Haskell’s Beach. When deputies arrived, they located two victims, each in their early twenties. Both men were suffering from gunshot wounds — one from a single shot to the hip area and the second victim shot once in each leg.

The suspect fled before deputies arrived. Witnesses said the suspect flashed gang signs at the victims before shooting them.

Deputies established a perimeter and began searching for the suspect.

At 2:19 a.m., deputies located the suspect who attempted to flee on foot and in the process dropped a handgun.

Deputies arrested the 15-year-old suspect and booked him in the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall for two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a concealed firearm, gang enhancement, and enhancement for using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Juveniles are not eligible for bail.

It does not appear that the suspect and the victims knew each other.

