Hung jury in trial for attempted murder of Pismo Beach officer

September 20, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The trial of a man accused of attempting to murder a Pismo Beach police officer ended Thursday in a hung jury on two counts: attempted murder and resisting an executive officer, with 11 jurors voting for guilty and one for not guilty.

If all 12 jurors can’t unanimously agree on whether someone is innocent or guilty, the jury is deadlocked. In this case, the jurors found 48-year-old Charles Ammons guilty on six counts including: assault on a police officer with a semiautomatic weapon, carrying a loaded handgun, and drunk driving.

Because the jury was hung on two counts, the prosecution can either decide to try Ammons a second time, or it can decide to accept guilty on six charges.

With charges pending from another arrest, an intoxicated Ammons was driving his van on Pomeroy Avenue on April 15, 2022 when a Pismo Beach policeman attempted to pull him over for a code violation. When officer Chris Siglin opened the van’s driver side door, Ammons pointed a semiautomatic pistol at Siglin’s head and pulled the trigger, but the gun malfunctioned because the ammunition was loaded in backwards.

At the time of the traffic stop, Ammons’ blood alcohol level was .218 percent, more than two times the legal limit. With DUI arrests in 2013 and 2016, this was Ammons’ third.

After the gun malfunctioned, Siglin and Ammons struggled and fell into the back of the van.

Ammons was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, assault on a peace officer with a semiautomatic gun, carrying a loaded handgun that was not registered to him, possession of a concealed firearm not registered to him, DUI and public intoxication along with multiple enhancements.

At trial, Ammon’s attorney Christina DiEdoardo argued her client was not trying to kill the officer, and that their was no evidence he pulled the trigger. She claimed what the officer said was a click could have been something banging during the struggle.

