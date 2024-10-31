Boil water notice for San Luis Obispo neighborhood

October 31, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A water line broke in San Luis Obispo on Thursday morning leading to a temporary boil water notice in the area.

An estimated 23 households and Bishop Peak Elementary School received a precautionary boil water notice from the city on Thursday afternoon, while the city awaits water quality lab results after a waterline break and loss of system pressure. The affected area includes neighborhoods bordered by Cerro Romauldo Avenue, Patricia Drive, and Highland Drive.

The city expects the issue to be resolved within 48 hours and will notify residents when tests show that the water is safe to drink and there is no longer a need to boil water.

