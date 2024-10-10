Four cities in San Luis Obispo County seeking sales tax hikes

October 10, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Four of San Luis Obispo County’s seven cities are asking voters to increase their local sales tax, primarily because of increased spending on salaries while revenue has declined.

Arroyo Grande’s Measure E-24

The Arroyo Grande City Council voted in June to place a measure on the Nov. 5 ballot to increase the sales tax by 1%, which city staff estimates will result in $6 million a year in additional revenue. After discussing the need for added funding for staff salaries, aging infrastructure and road repairs, the council voted to seek public approval to raise the sales tax.

If Measure E-24 passes in November, it will raise the sales tax rate in Arroyo Grande from 7.75% to 8.75%. The city already has its own .5% sales tax rate, which is added to the statewide rate of 7.25%.

The proposed 1% sales tax increase is set to sunset in ten years.

In 2022, Arroyo Grande voters rejected a sales tax increase with 54.36% opposed and 45.64% in favor.

Atascadero’s Measure L-24

The Atascadero City Council voted in June to seek voter approval to extend a 2014 half cent sales tax set to expire in 2027. The city is now seeking an ongoing extension of the increased sales tax rate, which will continue unless residents vote to repeal it.

Staff estimates Measure L-24 will result in $3 million a year in additional revenue. The additional half cent cent sales tax accounts for approximately 9% of the city’s annual budget.

“The adoption of this measure will not increase the current sales tax but simply extend the Measure F-14 rate,” Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno said. “Funds from the measure have significantly improved the quality of neighborhood roads in Atascadero and assisted with other vital services. Extending F-14 by adopting L-24 would enable the city to continue delivering key services for the community.”

If Measure L-24 passes in November, Atascadero’s sales tax will remain at 8.75%.

Paso Robles’ Measure I-24

With a $42 million deficit in the draft budget, Paso Robles City Council voted this summer to defer projects, cut services and pull money from reserves to balance the budget.

The Paso Robles City Council voted in June to seek voter approval to extend the 2012 half cent sales tax, which is set to expire in 2025. Staff estimates Measure I-24 will result in $5.5 million a year in additional revenue.

Mirroring Atascadero, Paso Robles is now seeking an ongoing extension of the increased sales tax rate, which will continue unless residents vote to repeal it.

If Measure I-24 passes in November, Paso Robles’ sales tax will remain at 8.75%.

Pismo Beach’s Measure F-24

The Pismo Beach City Council voted in June to place a measure on the Nov. 5 ballot to increase the sales tax by .5% and to extend a previously approved .5% sales tax measure, which city staff estimates will result in $6 million a year in additional revenue.

Ten years ago, Pismo Beach residents voted to pass Measure I-14, which continued a previously approved half-cent sales tax measure that was first approved in 2008. The sales tax was set at 7.75% for 12 years, or until March 31, 2027. It is a general tax, with revenue going to the city’s general fund for any governmental purpose.

If Measure F-24 is approved by the voters, the new sales tax rate will be 8.25%

Currently, the city receives about $2 million per year from the sales tax. Visitors pay approximately 63% of this tax, generating the bulk of the sales tax based off goods purchased or restaurants visited while they are shopping in Pismo Beach, according to staff. As a result, residents pay only 37% of the total proceeds collected.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...