Mixed results on SLO County tax measures

November 10, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Voters appear split on local tax measures in San Luis Obispo County, with early results indicating some will pass while others will fail.

Thus far, Arroyo Grande voters are narrowly rejecting a sales tax increase. Measure D-22 would raise the sales tax rate in Arroyo Grande from 7.75% to 8.75%.

The city already has its own .5% sales tax rate, which is added to the statewide rate of 7.25%.

Arroyo Grande voters are currently rejecting the sales tax hike by a tally of 51.49% to 48.51%, according to the final election night results. There have been 2,147 votes cast against the tax measure, and 2,023 votes in favor of it. A simple majority vote is required to pass the tax measure.

In Morro Bay, a parcel tax intended to fund harbor infrastructure improvements is failing by a wide margin. Morro Bay voters are rejecting Measure B-22, with 63.58% opposing it and 36.42% supporting it.

Had it passed, the measure would have established an annual $120 parcel tax to fund repairs and maintenance of city-owned harbor infrastructure, including docks, piers, the Harbor Walk, public restrooms, revetments and launch camps. The parcel tax would have increased in line with inflation until ended by voters.

Paso Robles voters are thus far supporting a transient occupancy tax increase. Measure F-22 would increase Paso Robles’s transient occupancy tax rate from 10% to 11%, generating about $750,000 annually for the city. The tax measure is currently passing, with 60.24% of votes in favor of it and 39.76% of votes against it.

Additionally, Paso Robles voters are deciding on an initiative to establish an appointed city treasurer. The city treasurer initiative, Measure E-22, is failing 58.55% to 41.45%. As with the transient occupancy tax measure, the treasurer initiative requires a simple majority to pass.

Voters in the Cambria Community Healthcare District and the San Luis Coastal Unified School District are each deciding on a bond measure.

An $8.5 million bond measure for improving the Cambria Community Healthcare District’s ambulance station and services needs a two-thirds vote in order to pass. Measure G-22, which would be funded by an increase in property taxes, is currently below the threshold for approval. Thus far, 60.90% of voters have been in favor of the bond measure, while 39.10% have been against it.

The San Luis Coastal bond measure currently stands a better chance of passing. C-22 is a $349 million bond measure that would raise property taxes to fund security and classroom upgrades at all elementary and middle schools in Morro Bay, Los Osos and San Luis Obispo.

A 55% vote is required for the San Luis Coastal bond measure to pass. The measure is currently passing, with 60.69% of votes in favor of it and 39.31% against.

