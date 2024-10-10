Paso Robles arrest teen with a knife on school grounds
October 10, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A 17-year-old boy is in San Luis Obispo Juvenile Hall after he allegedly brandished a knife during an altercation at Liberty High School in Paso Robles on Thursday morning.
Shortly before 10 a.m., the school resource officer reported a student had displayed a knife. He also noted a small group of students were involved in an altercation with the potential for physical escalation.
During a pat down search for weapons on two suspects, officers discovered a silver, folding pocket knife in one of the student’s pocket.
Officers then arrested the student for possessing a weapon on school grounds.
Investigators are requesting anyone with any information about the incident call the police department at (805) 237-6464.
