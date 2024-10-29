Paso Robles man shoots gun during argument, arrested
October 29, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A 41-year-old Paso Robles man is in jail after he shot a gun multiple times during an argument with his girlfriend early Tuesday morning.
Shortly after 8:30, a.m., Debbie Thomas stepped into her front yard to take her dog for a walk when she heard mutiple shots fired near the corner of Oak and 6th streets. Officers arriving on scene also heard gunfire as they approached Oak Street.
Witnesses reported seeing a male leaving the area in a black SUV prior to the officer’s arrival. During a search of the vicinity, officers observed a male entering the back seat of a black SUV parked nearby.
Officers found Francisco Gutierrez hiding in the back seat. Investigators also recovered a loaded firearm and spent shell casings from inside the vehicle. Gutierrez was detained and charged with negligent discharge of a firearm.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines