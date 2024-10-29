Paso Robles man shoots gun during argument, arrested

October 29, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A 41-year-old Paso Robles man is in jail after he shot a gun multiple times during an argument with his girlfriend early Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 8:30, a.m., Debbie Thomas stepped into her front yard to take her dog for a walk when she heard mutiple shots fired near the corner of Oak and 6th streets. Officers arriving on scene also heard gunfire as they approached Oak Street.

Witnesses reported seeing a male leaving the area in a black SUV prior to the officer’s arrival. During a search of the vicinity, officers observed a male entering the back seat of a black SUV parked nearby.

Officers found Francisco Gutierrez hiding in the back seat. Investigators also recovered a loaded firearm and spent shell casings from inside the vehicle. Gutierrez was detained and charged with negligent discharge of a firearm.

