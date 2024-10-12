Strike averted, staff get 14% raises at hospitals in San Luis Obispo, Templeton

October 12, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Averting a strike, approximately 400 healthcare workers at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo and Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton reached an agreement with Adventist this week.

The agreement includes a 14% pay increase over three years, a $23 minimum wage, and fully-paid family healthcare. Caregivers at these two hospitals are the only ones to have fully-paid family healthcare at Adventist-owned hospitals nationwide.

“This agreement ensures that we can provide the quality care our patients deserve while demonstrating that Adventist Health values our contributions and recognizes the challenges we face,” said Chris Ferreira, an emergency room tech at Twin Cities Community Hospital. “Addressing understaffing is crucial to delivering exceptional care, and this contract signals a new day for frontline healthcare workers and patient safety alike.”

The new agreement includes annual raises of 6% in the first year, followed by 4% raises in each of the following two years. It also ensures that all workers making less than $23 per hour will receive an increase to meet the new minimum wage.

In July, healthcare workers picketed outside Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital to protest understaffing, low wages, and rising healthcare costs. Workers were concerned that increased healthcare costs would further exacerbate understaffing, putting patients and staff at risk.

In September, caregivers authorized an unfair labor practice strike, but it was averted as they secured a new contract.

Adventist Health purchased Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital from Tenet Healthcare earlier this year. The healthcare workers covered by this contract include certified nursing assistants, respiratory therapists, emergency room workers, lab assistants, and many other frontline staff members.

