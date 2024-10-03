Santa Barbara County reports inmate hit head, died
October 3, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department reported today that a 40-year-old inmate died from brain trauma after having a seizure and hitting his head on the ground last month. The coroner found Antonio Alvarado Orozco of Santa Maria died from blunt force craniocerebral trauma complications. The death was deemed accidental.
On Aug. 29, deputies witnessed and surveillance cameras recorded Orozco have a seizure and fall over. With the assistance of jail staff and medical personnel, the inmate temporarily regained consciousness.
Responders transported the inmate to Marion Regional Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgery.
While still in the hospital, on Sept. 13, the county released Orozco from custody. He died four days later.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines