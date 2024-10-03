Santa Barbara County reports inmate hit head, died

October 3, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department reported today that a 40-year-old inmate died from brain trauma after having a seizure and hitting his head on the ground last month. The coroner found Antonio Alvarado Orozco of Santa Maria died from blunt force craniocerebral trauma complications. The death was deemed accidental.

On Aug. 29, deputies witnessed and surveillance cameras recorded Orozco have a seizure and fall over. With the assistance of jail staff and medical personnel, the inmate temporarily regained consciousness.

Responders transported the inmate to Marion Regional Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgery.

While still in the hospital, on Sept. 13, the county released Orozco from custody. He died four days later.

