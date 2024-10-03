Nearly 2,000 PG&E customers lose power in San Luis Obispo County
October 3, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Nearly 3,000 PG&E customers lost power in San Luis Obispo County on Thursday afternoon.
At 2:39 p.m., 2,989 PG&E customers lost power from northern San Luis Obispo through southern Santa Margarita. By 4: p.m., PG&E restored power to all but 1,454 customers.
PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 7:45 p.m. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.
