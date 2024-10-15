Shots fired, man jumps from burning home in Arroyo Grande, video

October 14, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Gunshots, an alleged stabbing and a home on fire in Arroyo Grande on Monday evening.

Neighbors of a home at 276 Spruce Street said they heard gunshots and noticed the home was on fire. Shortly after 6 p.m., a 911 caller reported the blaze.

A woman living at the home fled with her clothes dripping with blood. Her husband allegedly died at the scene.

Another man stood on a balcony in the front of the home while officers stood below with their guns drawn. First responders put a ladder against the balcony, but the man kicked it away.

The man eventually jumped and ran around to the back of the home. CalCoastNews will provide updates as information becomes available.

