Suspect flees Santa Barbara County deputies, trapped by the surf

November 19, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A Santa Barbara County man is in custody for battery after he attempted to flee into the ocean to avoid arrest on Monday.

Shortly after 11 p.m., a caller reported a man disturbing the peace and threatening victims. Deputies learned the suspect had punched a victim in the face, vandalized a victim’s vehicle and threatened to shoot victims.

Deputies located the suspect, but he immediately fled on foot towards the ocean.

Deputies chased the suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Joshua Collard from Isla Vista, as he jumped off the bluffs onto the beach below. Collard continued to flee but eventually became stranded by the high tide.

Santa Barbara County firefighters removed Collard from the cliff. Collard was medically cleared and then booked at the Main Jail on charges of making criminal threats, assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury and vandalism.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...