Warning: Tap water in the Five Cities area may smell, taste odd

November 11, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County warns that some residents in the Five Cities area may notice a slight change to the taste or smell of their tap water as the county changes the disinfectant used in the Lopez Project distribution system from Nov. 13 through Dec. 2.

County staff is temporarily switching to “free Chlorine” from chlorine blended with other compounds. “Free chlorine” is the most reactive form of chlorine. It is used to kill harmful bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens in water.

Residents of Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach, Grover Beach, Oceano, Avila Beach, and Port San Luis may detect a taste or odor in their tap water similar to that of a swimming pool.

To reduce or remove free chlorine, you can boil the water, use a carbon filter, or let the water sit uncovered overnight to allow the chlorine to dissipate.

