Election update: New leaders in four San Luis Obispo County races

November 21, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The leaders in four races in San Luis Obispo County changed after the clerk recorder counted an additional 25,600 ballots on Wednesday. There are still more than 19% of received ballots uncounted, leaving mutiple tight races that could change over the next few weeks.

Atascadero City Council candidate Seth Peek overtook Mark Deriz for the top slot, They are now separated by 21 votes making it likely they will both win one of two available council seats. The third candidate Tori Keen is now 597 votes behind.

Five candidates are battling over three seats on the Atascadero Unified School District board of directors in a very tight race. During the last count, Jodi Taylor moved Veronica Decoster out of the third place seat. Taylor is currently ahead by 236 votes.

In the Lucia Mar Unified School District Area 4 race, Mike Fuller passed Vicki Meagher and now leads by 25 votes.

In the four person race for three seats on the Templeton Unified School District, Matt Allison has taken the top spot and leads Ted Debost by four votes. Following 84 votes behind, Cheryl Parks is likely to take the third seat.

Here are the Wednesday’s results for competitive city council, school board and district races in San Luis Obispo County:

City council races

Arroyo Grande, mayor

Caren Ray Russum 64.45%

Gaea Powell 35.55%

The Arroyo Grande City Council, District 3

Jamie Maraviglia 56.32%

Marlea Harmon 43.68%

Atascadero City Council, there are three candidates running for two seats

Seth Peek 34.83%

Mark Dariz 34.14%

Tori Keen 31.03%

Grover Beach, mayor

Kassi Dee 43.53%

Debbie Peterson 35.25%

Robert Robert 21.22%

Grover Beach City Council, District 3

Kathy McCorry 52.83%

Marsha Bolyanatz 47.17%

Grover Beach recall

The recall of Daniel Rushing is currently winning 54.78% to 45.22%.

Paso Robles City Council, District 1

Kris Beal 43.07%

Sharon Roden 40.11%

Linda George 16.83%

Paso Robles City Council, District 3

Steve Gregory 44.08%

Michael Rivera 34.52%

Jeff Carr 21.40%

Pismo Beach, mayor

Ed Waage 64.46%

Kevin Kreowski 35.54%

Pismo Beach City Council, there are three candidates running for two seats

Scott Newton 48.46%

Marcia Guthrie 36.23%

Gianni Scangarello 15.31%

San Luis Obispo, mayor

Erica Stewart 85.34%

Don Hedrick 14.66%

San Luis Obispo City Council, there are four candidates running for two seats

Jan Marx 38.23%

Mike Boswell 34.32%

John Drake 17.46%

Felicia Lewis 9.99%

School Board races

Atascadero Unified School District, there are five candidates running for three seats

Joey Arnold 22.82%

Corrinne Kuhnle 20.94%

Jodi Taylor 20.09%

Veronica Decoster 19.44%

Matt Pennon 16.72%

Cayucos Elementary School District, Area 4

Peter Schuler 56.76%

Scott Smith 43.24%

Cayucos Elementary School District, Area 5

Dan Puett 76.36%

Susan Brownell 23.64%

Lucia Mar Unified School District, Area 1

Don Stewart 53.76%

Paul Bishoff 46.24%

Lucia Mar Unified School District, Area 2

Dee Santos 53.15%

Paule Hively 46.24%

Lucia Mar Unified School District, Area 4

Mike Fuller 50.22%

Vicki Meagher 49.79%

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, Area 3

Nathan Williams 64.15%

Hunter Breese 35.85%

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, Area 5

Laurene McCoy 55.56%

Tim Gearhart 44.44%

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, Area 6

Leo Castillo 52.66%

Adelita Hiteshew 47.34%

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, Area 7

Kenney Enney 59.44%

Tracy Dauterman 40.57%

San Luis Coastal Unified School District, Area 6

Erica Baltodano 71.95%

Eve Hinton 28.05%

Templeton Unified School District, three seats available

Matt Allison 27.65%

Ted Debost 27.61%

Cheryl Parks 26.78%

Jason Tesarz 17.96%

District races

Cayucos Sanitary District

Justin Smith 54.37%

Michael Shopshear 45.63%

Nipomo Community Services District, two seat available

John Joyce 50.84%

Philip Henry III 38.77%

James Wejrowski 11%

Oceano Community Services District, Division 1

Linda Austin 79.47%

Angela Smith 20.53%

Oceano Community Services District, Division 1

Shirley Gibson 57.03%

Charles Varni 42.97%

Port San Luis Harbor District, Division 5

Richard Scangarello 60.17%

Katie Lichtig 39.83%

Because we believe the public needs the facts, the truth, CalCoastNews has not put up a paywall because it limits readership. However, we are seeking qualification as a paper of record, which will allow us to publish public notices, this requires 5,000 paid subscribers.

Your subscription will help us to continue investigating and reporting the news.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...