Man guilty of raping, impregnating teen in rural Arroyo Grande

November 21, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A Santa Maria man who raped and impregnated a 16-year-old girl in rural Arroyo Grande was sentenced this week to 25 years in prison.

The court found 44-year-old Juan Sanchezflores guilty of rape by means of force or violence and inflicting great bodily injury on the 16-year-old victim. Sanchezflores is now required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

“Predators are not welcome here. Any person who commits a violent crime such as this will be vigorously prosecuted by this office,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “My heart goes out to this survivor, and I am grateful for her courage to seek assistance from the criminal and victim justice system.”

In May 2019, Sanchezflores raped the teen on a rural property near Lopez Lake.

The case was investigated by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s detectives Patricia Montalvo and Wade Knowles with the assistance of the District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation.

