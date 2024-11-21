Four gang members arrested for stabbing, robbery in Lompoc

November 21, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Lompoc police officers arrested four gang members on Tuesday who are suspected of participating in a stabbing in June and a robbery in July.

Following a months-long investigation into a stabbing of a juvenile in June and a robbery of a separate victim at knifepoint in July, officers arrested three adults and one juvenile. Officers served search warrants at five locations where they seized one firearm, a quantity of narcotics consistent with sales, and an unreported amount of cash.

Arrests and charges

Jesus Ruiz, 22, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, gang enhancements, conspiracy, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of narcotics for sale

Diego Antonio Castro, 18, robbery, gang enhancement, carrying a loaded firearm as a gang member, and conspiracy

Sergio Ramirez-Melgoza, 18, robbery, gang enhancement, and conspiracy

Unidentified male juvenile, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, gang enhancements, and conspiracy

“The Lompoc Police Department would like to express our gratitude to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team and Santa Maria Police Department’s drone team for their assistance in this investigation,” according to police.

Investigators are asking anyone with any additional information about these incidents to contact Det. Corporal D. Magana.

