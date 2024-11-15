San Luis Obispo County counts more ballots, few changes

November 15, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The leaders in all but one race in San Luis Obispo County remain unchanged after the clerk recorder counted an additional 4,800 ballots on Thursday. Even so, with more than 32% of received ballots uncounted, there are mutiple tight races that could change over the next few weeks.

Five candidates are battling over three seats on the Atascadero Unified School District board of directors in a very tight race. During the last count, Veronica Decoster moved Jodi Taylor out the third place seat. Decoster is currently ahead by 23 votes.

Challenger Kris Beal has increased her lead against incumbent Sharon Roden for the Paso Robles City Council District 1 seat and is now leading by 24 votes.

Atascadero City Council candidates Mark Dariz and Seth Peek are separated by 21 votes making it likely they will both win one of two available council seats. However, the third candidate Tori Keen is only 287 votes behind and could catch up with thousands of votes uncounted.

In the Grover Beach mayor race, Kassi Dee leads Debbie Peterson by 6.18%. While Dee is the favorite to win, Peterson is gaining ground in a race separated by 234 votes with thousands of ballots still to be counted.

Here are the Thursday’s results for competitive city council, school board and district races in San Luis Obispo County:

City council races

Arroyo Grande, mayor

Caren Ray Russum 65.48%

Gaea Powell 34.52%

The Arroyo Grande City Council, District 3

Jamie Maraviglia 56.48%

Marlea Harmon 43.52%

Atascadero City Council, there are three candidates running for two seats

Mark Dariz 34.08%

Seth Peek 33.94%

Tori Keen 31.98%

Grover Beach, mayor

Kassi Dee 42.97%

Debbie Peterson 36.79%

Robert Robert 20.24%

Grover Beach City Council, District 3

Kathy McCorry 52.31%

Marsha Bolyanatz 47.69%

Grover Beach recall

The recall of Daniel Rushing is currently winning 55.75% to 44.24%.

Paso Robles City Council, District 1

Kris Beal 42.01%

Sharon Roden 40.76%

Linda George 17.23%

Paso Robles City Council, District 3

Steve Gregory 44.25%

Michael Rivera 34.07%

Jeff Carr 21.68%

Pismo Beach, mayor

Ed Waage 64.90%

Kevin Kreowski 35.10%

Pismo Beach City Council, there are three candidates running for two seats

Scott Newton 47,28%

Marcia Guthrie 36.92%

Gianni Scangarello 15.25%

San Luis Obispo, mayor

Erica Stewart 85.78%

Don Hedrick 14.22%

San Luis Obispo City Council, there are four candidates running for two seats

Jan Marx 38.95%

Mike Boswell 34.27%

John Drake 17%

Felicia Lewis 9.77%

School Board races

Atascadero Unified School District, there are five candidates running for three seats

Joey Arnold 22.11%

Corrinne Kuhnle 20.93%

Veronica Decoster 19.87%

Jodi Taylor 19.79%

Matt Pennon 17.29%

Cayucos Elementary School District, Area 4

Peter Schuler 55.85%

Scott Smith 44.15%

Cayucos Elementary School District, Area 5

Dan Puett 78.48%

Susan Brownell 21.52%

Lucia Mar Unified School District, Area 1

Don Stewart 54.30%

Paul Bishoff 46.70%

Lucia Mar Unified School District, Area 2

Dee Santos 53.30%

Paule Hively 46.70%

Lucia Mar Unified School District, Area 4

Vicki Meagher 51.20%

Mike Fuller 48.80%

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, Area 3

Nathan Williams 64.57%

Hunter Breese 35.43%

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, Area 5

Laurene McCoy 55.92%

Tim Gearhart 44.08%

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, Area 6

Leo Castillo 51.60%

Adelita Hiteshew 48.40%

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, Area 7

Kenney Enney 58.43%

Tracy Dauterman 41.57%

San Luis Coastal Unified School District, Area 6

Erica Baltodano 72.60%

Eve Hinton 27.40%

Templeton Unified School District, three seats available

Ted Debost 27.79%

Cheryl Parks 27.25%

Matt Allison 28.87%

Jason Tesarz 18.09%

District races

Cayucos Sanitary District

Justin Smith 56.64%

Michael Shopshear 43.36%

Nipomo Community Services District, two seat available

John Joyce 50%

Philip Henry III 38.85%

James Wejrowski 11.15%

Oceano Community Services District, Division 1

Linda Austin 78.25%

Angela Smith 21.75%

Oceano Community Services District, Division 1

Shirley Gibson 56.85%

Charles Varni 43.15%

Port San Luis Harbor District, Division 5

Richard Scangarello 59.82%

Katie Lichtig 40.18%

