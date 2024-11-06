San Luis Obispo County election night coverage 2024
November 5, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
One of most stressful election cycles in San Luis Obispo County is drawing to a close. There are controversial measures in Morro Bay and Grover Beach, four cities want to increase their sales tax, and there are more than a dozen city council seats up for grabs.
Who will have a reason to celebrate tonight and who will be drinking away their sorrows?
CalCoastNews will have live updates on the results of local races starting shortly after the polls close at 8 p.m.
