San Luis Obispo County election night coverage 2024

November 5, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

One of most stressful election cycles in San Luis Obispo County is drawing to a close. There are controversial measures in Morro Bay and Grover Beach, four cities want to increase their sales tax, and there are more than a dozen city council seats up for grabs.

Who will have a reason to celebrate tonight and who will be drinking away their sorrows?

CalCoastNews will have live updates on the results of local races starting shortly after the polls close at 8 p.m.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...