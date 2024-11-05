Atascadero police warn residents of identity theft scam
November 5, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
The Atascadero Police Department warns the public of an identity theft and fraud scheme targeting local residents.
Several community members have reported receiving calls from individuals falsely claiming to represent the Atascadero Police Department. These scammers use caller spoofing technology to make it appear that the calls are coming directly from the department.
The callers claim to be investigating a fraud case and ask for personal identifying information. Reports indicate that the callers often have a noticeable accent and appear to be calling from a call center environment.
The Atascadero Police Department reminds residents to remain vigilant and protect their personal information. If you receive a suspicious call from someone claiming to be a police officer, do not share any personal information. Instead, hang up and contact the department directly at 805-461-5051 to verify the caller’s identity.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines