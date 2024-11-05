Atascadero police warn residents of identity theft scam

November 5, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The Atascadero Police Department warns the public of an identity theft and fraud scheme targeting local residents.

Several community members have reported receiving calls from individuals falsely claiming to represent the Atascadero Police Department. These scammers use caller spoofing technology to make it appear that the calls are coming directly from the department.

The callers claim to be investigating a fraud case and ask for personal identifying information. Reports indicate that the callers often have a noticeable accent and appear to be calling from a call center environment.

The Atascadero Police Department reminds residents to remain vigilant and protect their personal information. If you receive a suspicious call from someone claiming to be a police officer, do not share any personal information. Instead, hang up and contact the department directly at 805-461-5051 to verify the caller’s identity.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...