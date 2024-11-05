Why are San Luis Obispo County residents now part of 3C Energy?

November 5, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Rural San Luis Obispo County and Atascadero City residents were recently auto-enrolled in Central Coast Community Energy (3C Energy) for their energy needs causing concern by some while supported by others.

On mutiple occasions, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors rejected a plan to auto-enroll all unincorporated county residents in the program. However, in Jan. 2023, Supervisor Jimmy Paulding launched his agenda which included adopting 3C Energy.

The board then voted to approve 3C Energy with supervisors John Peschong and Debbie Arnold dissenting.

3C Energy resells the power, while PG&E still provides grid, delivery services, and billing. Currently, the cost of the electric power is 17% cheaper with 3C Energy, which bought a block of power about 20 years ago at a cheap rate.

However, because the cost of power is a limited portion of the bill, customers will not see a 17% saving on their bills. Also, as the previous energy purchase by 3C Energy is consumed, new energy purchases could result in higher bills than with just PG&E.

For those wanting to opt out, its free for the first 60 days. After that, there is a $5 charge.

