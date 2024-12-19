Former San Luis Obispo developer transferred to Victorville Prison

December 19, 2024

Editor’s note: CalCoastNews is referring to developer Ryan Petetit, who changed his name to Ryan Wright during the case, as Ryan Petetit-Wright.

By KAREN VELIE

More than a month after a federal judge sentenced Ryan Petetit-Wright to five years in federal prison, officials transported the inmate from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles to FCI Victorville, a medium security federal prison.

On Nov. 12, U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson sentenced Petetit-Wright to five years in federal prison. Petetit-Wright, who has been in federal custody since Oct. 2023, had hoped to be incarcerated at the federal prison facility at Lompoc.

Petetit-Wright pleaded guilty to conspiring with his partner John Belsher and San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill to deprive local citizens of honest services through a corruption scheme. Petetit-Wright pleaded guilty to one criminal count: conspiracy.

FBI agents arrested Petetit-Wright on Oct. 30, 2023 on a three-count indictment charging him with conspiracy, falsification of records and obstruction of justice. Petetit-Wright and his partner John Belsher’s business, PB Companies, paid Hill nearly $100,000 in bribes and gifts.

A superseding indictment filed on Dec. 20, 2023, included 18 additional charges, including wire fraud, bank fraud and access device fraud. The additional counts related to a proposed development in Texas.

Petetit-Wright admitted that from approximately June 2014 until March 29, 2017, he and Hill engaged in a quid pro quo bribery scheme. Hill would use his official position to help the developers secure approvals necessary for PB Companies’ real estate development projects in both the county and the city of San Luis Obispo.

PB Companies allegedly paid nearly $100,000 in bribes and gifts to Hill.

While under a federal investigation, Hill committed suicide with an overdose of cocaine and antidepressants on Aug. 6, 2020.

Petetit-Wright filed a notice of appeal on Nov. 22 over his sentencing, but not his guilty plea.

Because we believe the public needs the facts, the truth, CalCoastNews has not put up a paywall because it limits readership. However, we are seeking qualification as a paper of record, which will allow us to publish public notices, this requires 5,000 paid subscribers.

Your subscription will help us to continue investigating and reporting the news.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...