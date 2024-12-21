Paso Robles man charged with embezzlement

December 20, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A 37-year-old Paso Robles man is in jail for allegedly embezzling more than $400,000 from his employer.

In May, the owner of Scott O’Brien Fire and Safety contacted the Atascadero Police

Department to report a suspected case of employee embezzlement. Detectives determined Robert Vasquez, the company’s chief operations officer, embezzled $423,460 from the business from Jan. 2019 through Oct. 2023.

Investigators believe that Vasquez misused company funds for personal expenses

including, paying his rent, spending cash, and paying his personal credit card bills.

Detectives arrested Vasquez for embezzlement, grand theft and possession of an assault weapon on Thursday and booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail. He is currently being held without bail.

