Mobile home fire injures man in Grover Beach
December 27, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A man suffered minor injuries when the mobile home he was in burst into flames on Friday in Grover Beach.
Shortly before 6 p.m., a caller reported a mobile home on fire at the Grand Avenue Mobile Home Park. The mobile home was fully engaged in flames when firefighters arrived.
First responder transported the injured man to a local hospital.
The fire caused minor damage to neighboring trailers. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
