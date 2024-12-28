Mobile home fire injures man in Grover Beach

December 27, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A man suffered minor injuries when the mobile home he was in burst into flames on Friday in Grover Beach.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a caller reported a mobile home on fire at the Grand Avenue Mobile Home Park. The mobile home was fully engaged in flames when firefighters arrived.

First responder transported the injured man to a local hospital.

The fire caused minor damage to neighboring trailers. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

