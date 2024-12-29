Cayucos Pier closed following damage from high surf

December 28, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The Cayucos Pier is again closed to the public, this time after another piling broke away during the recent high surf. The piling initially floated up on the surf.

During a storm on Feb. 20, pilings at the end of the pier were washed away after a large log hit the end of the pier. San Luis Obispo County then hired an engineering firm to study the damage.

In order to protect the integrity of the Cayucos Pier, San Luis Obispo County plans to remove the last 15-feet of the pier. The rest of the pier is in good shape, according to San Luis Obispo County.

