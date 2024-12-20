San Miguel woman guilty of a violent baseball bat assault

December 20, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A jury this week found a San Miguel woman guilty of assaulting a 32-year-old Paso Robes man with a baseball bat during a jealous rage last year.

On the evening of Oct. 12, 2024, Janine Cesena, 32, was lying in wait outside the Dollar General store in San Miguel for Nick Bundren, who was inside the store looking to buy matching pajamas for his family. After Bundren left the store, Cesena accused him of having an affair with her former girlfriend.

Cesena, who was holding a baseball bat behind her back, then beat Bundren in the back and the head with the bat. Bundren suffered a fractured skull, concussion and internal bleeding. He continues to have vision and hearing loss along with issues concentrating.

Evidence at trial revealed the victim had not cheated with Cesena’s girlfriend.

In addition to the assault charge, the jury also found true several aggravating factors: Cesena personally inflicted great bodily injury to the victim; the crimes involved great violence, threat of great bodily harm, or other acts disclosing a high degree of cruelty or viciousness; and the victim was particularly vulnerable.

Cesena, who faces up to seven years in prison, is scheduled to be sentenced January 15.

