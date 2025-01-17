Alleged sexual assailant works at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

January 17, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The 32-year-old man accused earlier this week of kidnapping and sexually assaulting young women while posing as a rideshare driver works as a custodian for university housing at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested Angel Munoz Quintana on Wednesday for allegedly abusing woman near the Cal Poly campus. Working as a custodian gave Quintana access to student living areas.

On Jan 13, a young woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted over the weekend by a man posing as a rideshare driver. During the investigation, it was determined there was a second woman, also college aged, who had contact with the suspect over the weekend.

The man also held the second woman against her will in his vehicle.

Officers arrested Quintana for false imprisonment, oral copulation by force, assault with the intent to commit rape and two counts of kidnapping. He remains in the San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $1.2 million.

Investigators are asking any other victims to contact San Luis Obispo Police Detective Magana at (805) 594-8025.

