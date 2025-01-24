Cal Poly’s DEI office to be renamed following Trump’s executive order

January 24, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo is renaming its Office of University Diversity and Inclusion under the umbrella of the University Personnel Division following an executive order from President Donald Trump, Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong announced Friday.

On Tuesday, Trump issued an executive order against diversity, equity, and inclusion policies at colleges and universities. The purpose of the order is to eliminate “illegal preferences and discrimination.”

“Hardworking Americans who deserve a shot at the American Dream should not be stigmatized, demeaned, or shut out of opportunities because of their race or sex,” Trump said in his order. “The American people have witnessed first-hand the disastrous consequences of illegal, pernicious discrimination that has prioritized how people were born instead of what they were capable of doing.”

Cal Poly administrators plan to announce the new name for the Office of University Diversity and Inclusion at a later date, according to Armstrong’s announcement.

A former professor at Cal Poly, Al Liddicoat, will serve as the vice president for the division upon his return to Cal Poly. Liddicoat is currently serving as interim vice chancellor for the California State University System.

“This integration will enable us to better serve our students, faculty and staff, while driving meaningful progress in fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment for all,” Armstrong said.

Because we believe the public needs the facts, the truth, CalCoastNews has not put up a paywall because it limits readership. However, we are seeking qualification as a paper of record, which will allow us to publish public notices, this requires 5,000 paid subscribers.

Your subscription will help us to continue investigating and reporting the news.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...