San Luis Obispo County welcomes the first baby of 2025
January 3, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
French Hospital Medical Center welcomed San Luis Obispo County’s first baby of 2025, a healthy baby girl named Nayeli Sarahi Diaz.
Born at 8:19 a.m. on Jan. 1, Nayeli weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 20.5 inches long. Nayeli’s arrival marked the culmination of a five-hour labor for her mother, Paola Herrera, a laboratory employee at French Hospital.
Herrera, a resident of Oceano, is thrilled to welcome her daughter and introduce her to 3-year-old Isaiah, who is eager to embrace his role as a big brother.
The Stollmeyer Family Birthing Center at French Hospital Medical Center celebrated Nayeli’s arrival by presenting the family with a gift basket filled with essential items for the newborn. Both mother and baby are healthy and doing well.
