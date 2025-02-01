Templeton firefighters battled two blazes on Thursday

January 31, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Firefighters were busy in Templeton on Thursday fighting both residential and commercial fires.

At 7:30 a.m., a caller reported a fire at a residence on the 1200 block of Bennett Way. The fire had started in a garage and then spread to the residence. Firefighters contained the fire in a half hour, though they remained on scene for three hours to perform cleanup operations.

The fire killed two cats.

Shortly before 4 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at North SLO County Recycling at 3360 La Cruz Way in Templeton.

Firefighters arrived to find multiple piles of garbage burning inside and outside of the building. A full commercial response was requested and the fire was contained within 30 minutes, according to the Templeton Fire Department.

