Oceano man arrested following standoff in Arroyo Grande

February 1, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

An Oceano man is in jail after his failure to comply with officers led to a shelter in place order that impacted Arroyo Grande High School as well as mutiple residences on Friday afternoon.

Near the end of the school day, Arroyo Grande officers spoke to 34-year-old Mario Castilleja at a local hotel, but he ran way. Castilleja, who allegedly violated his post release community supervision requirements, was arrested in 2021 on narcotics and resisting arrest charges while having four outstanding felony warrants and six outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

Using a drone, officers spotted Castilleja in a residential backyard on Orchard Street on Friday afternoon.

Castilleja then barricaded himself in a garage leading to the temporary shelter in place order. He eventually left the garage.

Arroyo Grande officers arrested Castilleja and booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charged of resisting arrest, unauthorized entry into a residence, and violating his release terms. He is being held without bail.

