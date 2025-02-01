Federal agents raided apartment in Paso Robles, ICE not involved
January 31, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Shortly after federal agents raided an apartment on Creston Road in Paso Robles, inaccurate information spread through the immigrant community that it was an ICE raid.
On the morning of Jan. 29, Homeland Security agents and U.S. Marshalls raided an apartment on Creston Road regarding an investigation into illegal drugs, according to a law enforcement source. While law enforcement is not confirming any arrests, residents at the Creston Gardens Apartments said one person was taken into custody.
With President Donald Trump’s Administration ramping up arrests of criminal and undocumented immigrants, misinformation regarding ICE raids is rampant in the community and through the media.
