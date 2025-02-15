Arsonist destroys building at Pismo Beach Sports Complex
February 14, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Pismo Beach officers are searching for an arsonist who set a structure used as an announcer booth and equipment room at Blair Field on fire on Saturday.
Early in the morning, a Pismo Beach police officer spotted a fire burning at the Pismo Beach Sports Complex. The officer arrived at the scene to find the announcer booth/equipment room engulfed in flames.
Thanks to quick action by CALFIRE, the fire was extinguished before it spread. The fire, however, destroyed the announcer booth.
This Pismo Beach Police Department is investigating the incident as arson. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the fire to call (805) 773-2208 and reference case 250225.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines