Five fisherman busted poaching endangered abalone near Los Osos

February 15, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Officers recently busted five fisherman off the shore of Montaña de Oro State Park near Los Osos who they caught poaching endangered black abalone.

After receiving a tip regarding the poaching, California Department of Fish and Wildlife officers discovered five fisherman at tide pools fishing for or in possession of abalone — most of which were federally listed endangered black abalone.

Hoping to return to their vehicle undetected, the fisherman attempted to hide a bag containing the abalone as officers approached. Not so easily deceived, officers discovered the criminal catch.

Citations were issued for unlawful possession of abalone and fishing without a license; two in the group were additionally cited for unlawful take of abalone.

The officers returned 31 abalone back to the ocean.

