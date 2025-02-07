Check out San Luis Obispo County rainfall totals, reservoir levels

February 7, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Following back-to-back atmospheric river storms, San Luis Obispo County’s rainfall totals still remain well below average for this time of year. Most of the county has received less than 50% of its average rainfall, according to SLO County.

Even so, following several years of heavy rains local reservoir levels remain healthy.

Climate scientists track rain from July 1 through June 31.

Rainfall totals from July 1 through Jan. 7, along with average yearly rainfall:

Arroyo Grande – 4.45 inches to date – average 14.09 inches

Atascadero – 3.55 inches to date – average 12.06 inches

Lopez Dam – 7.58 inches to date – average 18.48 inches

Los Osos – 6.04 inches to date – average 15.77 inches

Nipomo – 5.16 inches to date – average 12.62 inches

Oceano – 4.72 inches to date – average 12.26 inches

Paso Robles – 4.14 inches to date – average 14.08 inches

Rocky Butte – 18.87 inches to date – average 34.75 inches

San Luis Obispo – 6.27 inches to date – average 16.82 inches

San Simeon – 5.27 inches to date – average 15.12 inches

Santa Margarita – 5.69 inches to date – average 16.96 inches

Shandon –2.06 inches to date – average 8.44 inches

Templeton – 4.0 inches to date – average 13.05 inches

Current Central Coast and major state reservoir levels:

Santa Margarita Lake at 86.8%, SLO County

Lake Nacimiento at 56%, SLO and Monterey counties

Lopez Lake at 91.2%, SLO County

Whale Rock Reservoir at 86.7%, SLO County

Cachuma Lake at 88%, Santa Barbara County

Gibraltar Reservoir 16%, Santa Barbara County

Jameson Reservoir 90%, Santa Barbara County

San Antonio Lake at 70%, Monterey County

Oroville Dam 84%, Butte County

Trinity Lake at 82%, Trinity County

Don Pedro Reservoir at 70%, Mariposa County

New Malones Lake at 78%, Calaveras County

Shasta Dam at 90%, Shasta County

San Luis Reservoir at 77%, Merced County

