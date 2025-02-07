Man arrested with sword and drugs at hotel in San Luis Obispo
February 7, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A man is in jail after officers arrested him with a large sword and drugs at a hotel in San Luis Obispo early Friday morning, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
Shortly after midnight, a caller reported a man who was possibly concealing a firearm at the Royal Oak Best Western hotel on Madonna Road. Officers arrived to find 31-year-old Austin Hale with a sword and illegal drugs in his clothing.
Officers arrested Hale and booked him in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of concealing a dirk, possession of a controlled substance with two prior convictions, and for committing a felony while out of jail on bail. Hale remains in jail with his bail set at $70,000.
