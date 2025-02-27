CHP identifies Atascadero man killed in crash
February 27, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The California Highway Patrol identified the 33-year-old Atascadero man killed in a single vehicle crash in rural Santa Margarita on Thursday morning as Daniel Lopez Ortiz, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Shortly before 3 a.m., Lopez Ortiz was traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 58 near Red Hill Road when he lost control of his Toyota Tacoma at a curve in the road and crashed into a tree. Lopez Ortiz died at the scene.
CHP officers determined alcohol played a role in the fatal crash.
