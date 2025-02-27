Driver killed in drunk driving crash near Santa Margarita

February 27, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

An intoxicated driver was killed in a single vehicle crash near Santa Margarita early Thursday morning.

Shortly before 3 a.m., the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 58 near Red Hill Road when they lost control of their Toyota Tacoma at a curve in the road and crashed into a tree. Part of the tree went through the windshield hitting the driver.

Responders pronounced the driver deceased at the scene. The driver’s name is not being released pending notification of their next of kin.

California Highway Patrol officers determined alcohol played a role in the fatal crash.

