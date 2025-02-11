CHP identifies Paso Robles man killed in fiery crash in Creston

February 10, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

CHP officers today identified the driver killed in a single vehicle crash in Creston on Feb. 3 as 34-year-old Lucio Ornelas Avina of Paso Robles.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Avina was headed northbound on Creston Road near Camp 8 Road at a high-rate of speed when he veered off the road. He attempted to gain control of his 2005 Ford Escape, but collided with a pipe fence.

Th Ford Escape then burst into flames with Avina trapped inside, according to witnesses. He died at the scene.

