CHP identifies Paso Robles man killed in fiery crash in Creston
February 10, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
CHP officers today identified the driver killed in a single vehicle crash in Creston on Feb. 3 as 34-year-old Lucio Ornelas Avina of Paso Robles.
Shortly after 4 p.m., Avina was headed northbound on Creston Road near Camp 8 Road at a high-rate of speed when he veered off the road. He attempted to gain control of his 2005 Ford Escape, but collided with a pipe fence.
Th Ford Escape then burst into flames with Avina trapped inside, according to witnesses. He died at the scene.
