Santa Maria man facing attempted murder charges
February 10, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Santa Maria police arrested a man on Monday afternoon following a more than two-hour long standoff. The man was wanted for attempted murder related to an incident on Sunday night.
On Sunday night, Alexis Perez-Alcantar, 22, allegedly assaulted a family member. He is accused of attempting to assault multiple people with a knife, vandalism, and brandishing a firearm.
Officers were unable to locate Perez-Alcantar on Sunday evening.
On Monday afternoon, a tipster reported Perez-Alcantar was on the 700 block of E. El Camino Street.
When officers arrived, Perez-Alcantar barricaded himself in a garage leading to the more than two-hour standoff. Officers eventually arrested Perez-Alcantar.
Officers booked Perez-Alcantar in Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats and vandalism in lieu of $1 million bail.
