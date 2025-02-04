Driver killed in fiery crash in Creston

February 4, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A driver was killed in a single vehicle crash in Creston on Monday afternoon, according to the CHP.

Shortly after 4 p.m., the driver was headed northbound on Creston Road near Camp 8 Road at a high-rate of speed when he veered off the road. The driver attempted to gain control of his 2005 Ford Escape, but collided with a pipe fence.

Th Ford Escape then burst into flames with the drive trapped inside, according to witnesses. The driver died at the scene.

The identity of the driver is not being released pending notification of their next of kin.

The CHP is investigating the fatal crash. It is not yet known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

