Head-on crash near San Luis Obispo, lanes closed

February 6, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Two people were injured in a head-on crash on Highway 101 north of San Luis Obispo on Thursday morning. Crews closed down two southbound lanes of the highway to clean up a 75 gallon fuel spill.

Shortly at 6:40 a.m., a driver was turning left from Stage Coach road when it crashed into a driver headed southbound on the highway. Crews are extricating one driver. Multiple ambulances are on route.

Because of the fuel spill, two of the three southbound lanes are closed leaving traffic backed up to Atascadero. Hazmat crews are also stuck in traffic.

