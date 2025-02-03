Man charged with attempting to kill Grover Beach officer

February 3, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A 62-year-old Grover Beach resident is in jail for attempted murder after he crashed head-on into a Grover Beach police cruiser on Sunday.

Shorty after 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a vehicle on the 400 block of Leoni Drive. Upon arrival, officers located Steven Tomis driving a 1974 Ford pickup truck and determined that he had collided with another vehicle.

Lewis fled in the truck after the first officer on scene attempted to speak with him. A second officer arrived and also attempted to stop the truck.

Tomis put his foot on the gas and steered his truck towards the officer’s patrol vehicle, resulting in a head-on collision. Responders transported the officer to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Both vehicles sustained major damage. The patrol car was brand new.

Officers arrested Tomis and booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of attempted murder and driving under the influence. He remains in jail with his bail set at $500,000.

