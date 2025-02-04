This week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings

February 3, 2025

By CalCoastNews staff

How will the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors respond to a request to create a new layer of government that can tax those with wells over the Paso Groundwater Basin?

Will the Paso Robles City Council raise their own compensation?

These are several of the issues public officials will discuss during this week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings.

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors will meet on Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. in the board chambers.

Expect fireworks during the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting as a group of Nipomo residents are expected to criticize the county’s approval of a 100 megawatt battery storage facility slated to open this month. The county pushed the project through without public scrutiny.

Item 1 on the consent agenda asks the board to approve a proposed ordinance to establish Los Osos Habitat Conservation Plan mitigation fees for implementation of the Los Osos Habitat Conservation Plan. However, the item is likely to be pulled as the creation of an ordinances requires a hearing, and not just a consent agenda vote.

For more than a decade, a group of people have sought to require landowners over the Paso Robles water basin to pay a fee for water usage. Even though nearly 80% of impacted property owners voted against the proposed fees in 2016, large agricultural businesses have continued their pursuit of fees on residential properties.

Also on the consent agenda, item 24 asks the board to approve a joint powers agreement, creating a new layer of government, to manage the basin and collect fees from residential properties. If approved, this will place control of the water in the basin in the hands of larger landowners who pump about 90% of the water.

The Paso Robles City Council will meet on Feb. 4 at 6:00 p.m. in the council chambers.

The Paso Robles City Council will consider raising their own compensation, under item 2 on the agenda.

Last year, the council voted 4-1 to raise their compensation by 10% and their travel allowances by 20%, with Councilman Chris Bausch dissenting.

Currently, the mayor and council members receive monthly compensation of $1,540 and $1,155, respectively. The City Council also received health and welfare benefits such as medical, dental, vision insurances.

The council will discuss raising their salaries and then provide direction to staff.

The Pismo Beach City Council will meet on Feb. 4 at 5:30 in the council chambers.

Under item 9-D on the agenda, the city council will review and confirm the city goals for the fiscal year 2026/2027 budget. The city’s priorities include the following items:

Quality of life priorities:

Invest in neighborhoods

Implement community beautification and cleanliness strategies

Complete Addie Street bathroom expansion

Complete new Ventana sports courts

Expand use of existing facilities by considering evening use

Invest in coastal access and bluff repair

Public safety priorities:

Reduce wildfire risk and promote fire hardening for the community

Create a lifeguard facility in the downtown

Focus on retention of police personnel

Support technology investments that enhance public safety

Water resources priorities:

Implement Central Coast Blue

Complete construction of Charles Street Reservoir and plan for replacement of one

groundwater production well

groundwater production well Evaluate additional water supplies

Enhance water conservation measures and rebate programs

The San Luis Obispo City Council will meet on Feb. 4 at 5:30 p.m. in its council chambers.

The Bob Jones Pathway was envisioned over 25 years ago as a pedestrian and bicycle travel way to join San Luis Obispo and Avila Beach with a trail along San Luis Obispo

Creek. There are two existing sections of the Bob Jones Pathway and a third one planned.

San Luis Obispo County is planning to construct a new 4.4-mile segment stretching from the Octagon Barn Center located off of South Higuera Street to the existing Ontario Road staging area. However, it need an easement through SLO City owned property.

Under item 5-D on the agenda, the county is asking the city council to amend their current easement because of a needed design change. The county is offering to pay $16,000 for the new easement.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...