Paso Robles demonstrators protest mass deportations

February 4, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

More than 200 demonstrators lined Niblick Road near Spring Street in Paso Robles on Monday afternoon in support of a “Day Without Immigrants,”a nationwide movement protesting President Donald Trump’s mass deportation plan.

The bulk of the protestors appeared to be school age Hispanics. They waved the Flag of Mexico and held up signs touting the importance of migrants in the workforce.

Shortly after federal agents raided an apartment on Creston Road in Paso Robles on Jan. 29, inaccurate information spread through the immigrant community that it was an ICE raid. Since then, some members of the migrant community are worried their friends or family members could be deported.

With Trump’s Administration ramping up arrests of criminal and undocumented immigrants, misinformation regarding ICE raids is rampant in the community and through the media.

 


I find it very confusing to be waving the flag of the country you don’t want to be deported back to.


Look I’m all for securing our border, and if the government says no more immigration too, that’s fine. But kicking mass amounts of people out that only beat our previous system? Nah; I just don’t like it. Gross, loser behavior.


Nothing bolsters your argument to stay in one country more than waving the flag of another country.


Now they know where to focus their efforts…keep it up.


I’d feel more sympathy for them if they were all holding American flags.


So…people are protesting because they believe that they should be allowed to stay in the United States illegally?

So, can I go stay inside their home, and if they say I can’t stay there, I should stand inside their home and hold a big sign demanding that I be allowed to stay inside their home, no matter what the law says?

Great…please give me a list of addresses, and I’ll go demand that they allow me to stay there along with some other people I find along the way?


If these folks protested Mexican cartels and Mexican government corruption, I may take them seriously.


