Paso Robles demonstrators protest mass deportations

February 4, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

More than 200 demonstrators lined Niblick Road near Spring Street in Paso Robles on Monday afternoon in support of a “Day Without Immigrants,”a nationwide movement protesting President Donald Trump’s mass deportation plan.

The bulk of the protestors appeared to be school age Hispanics. They waved the Flag of Mexico and held up signs touting the importance of migrants in the workforce.

Shortly after federal agents raided an apartment on Creston Road in Paso Robles on Jan. 29, inaccurate information spread through the immigrant community that it was an ICE raid. Since then, some members of the migrant community are worried their friends or family members could be deported.

With Trump’s Administration ramping up arrests of criminal and undocumented immigrants, misinformation regarding ICE raids is rampant in the community and through the media.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...