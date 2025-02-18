Front Page  »  

Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Carpinteria

February 18, 2025

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Train

By SUMMER AWBREY

An Amtrak train struck and killed a pedestrian in Carpinteria on Tuesday.

Shortly after 9 a.m., the train hit the pedestrian at the end of Calle Ocho, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District. The pedestrian died at the scene.

Officials are not releasing the name of the pedestrian pending notification of their next of kin.

As of 1:28 p.m., train 761 resumed service and is currently operating approximately three hours and 15 minutes behind schedule, according to Amtrak.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. CalCoastNews will provide more information after it becomes available.

 


First, my heart goes out to the family of the person killed. Second, the first sentence rubs me the wrong way, “An Amtrak train struck and killed a pedestrian in Carpinteria on Tuesday.”. No, a pedestrian walked in front of an Amtrak train and was killed.


